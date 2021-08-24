LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council committee on Tuesday voted in favor of reopening all roads at Cherokee Park.
The full council will take up the issue on Thursday. If it agrees with how the City Parks Committee voted on Tuesday, the roads could reopen in just weeks.
Tuesday's vote means the majority of the committee agrees that all roads that make up the Cherokee Park Scenic Loop should reopen to vehicle traffic — and back to the way they were before the pandemic.
Whether or not to reopen the roads to vehicles has become a divisive topic for months in Louisville.
Last year, to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the city closed the park's roads in an effort to limit gatherings.
In June, city leaders came to a compromise where some of the roads were reopened, while others remained closed.
The results of survey conducted last week showed cyclists and pedestrians said the roads being closed made them feel safer.
But plenty of others, including people with disabilities, wanted all of the roads to reopen. Among those people, Council President David James — who made that argument as he thought of his late mother who suffered from multiple sclerosis.
James said when he was younger, he had to physically pick her up and carry her to spots in her favorite park.
"I don't know how we would vote to limit people's access to the park for all of our citizens," James said. "They pay taxes to maintain those roads, to be able to use those roads, and we're going to say 'Sorry about your luck.' I just don't understand how we're going to do that."
Thursday, the full council will take the deciding vote on the traffic plan. If it votes to reopen all the roads, the city will have to reopen them before September begins.
