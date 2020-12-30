LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If approved by Metro Council next week, a portion of a $26 million surplus in Louisville's budget will go toward curbing violence in the city, cleaning and revitalizing downtown, helping the homeless community and more.
Members of Louisville Metro Council's Budget Committee voted Wednesday to divide leftover money from Louisville's portion of federal CARES Act funding between three main categories: homicides, homelessness and hospitality — problems some council members said have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council plans to spend $350,000 to hire youth outreach specialists and fund the Group Violence Initiative, which in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office will address the racial disparities and inequitable impact of violence in our community. Another $250,000 will be directed toward the Office of Resilience & Community Services for its homeless assistance efforts.
Millions of dollars, meanwhile, will be directed toward street sweeping, removing graffiti, mowing vacant lots and cleaning up downtown.
Some committee members argued council should put the leftover money in its savings account, but the majority said the issues they voted to fund need funding now — not later.
"The violence in our community, with over 700 people being shot this year, is unprecedented," said council President David James, D-6. "If we think that's going to change without spending any additional funds, then we're sadly mistaken."
Council will vote on the committee's plan during a meeting next week. On WDRB News at 10, we'll ask Councilman Bill Hollander, who chairs the Budget Committee, when we could start to see some results.
