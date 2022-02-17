LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council on Thursday passed an ordinance that would limit how long the proposed Louisville Metro Police auction lot can operate in Shively.
The city said the lot along 7th Street Road is meant to be a temporary solution to Louisville's backlog of abandoned cars. But neighbors had concerns about traffic, property values and the environmental impacts of the lot.
Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, drafted the ordinance to regulate city-owned tow lots.
According to the ordinance, temporary tow lots cannot operate for longer than six months without Council approval. If an extension isn't granted, the city must clear out the lot within three months.
