LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council overturned a decision by the local landmarks decision Thursday and paved the way for Catholic Charities of Louisville to demolish its school, gym and convent.
Council members voted 19-4 to remove protections for the properties, off South Fourth Street, to allow Catholic Charities to move forward with a $7.5 million project to build new headquarters and a parking lot in that space.
After a petition by about 400 people in the neighborhood near Churchill Downs, the Jefferson County Historic Landmarks Commission in September had designated the Holy Name School and Convent a historic landmark to prevent its demolition. However, Catholic Charities said it would not be possible to rehabilitate the buildings into usable condition, and it would cost too much money, money that should be going toward charity work. Under those restraints, some council members said those buildings would likely sit vacant.
On Thursday, Councilman Kevin Triplett, D-15, called that decision “irresponsible.”
“It was an irresponsible design by The Landmark Commission to landmark these buildings," Triplett said. “There is nothing historic that has happened there. And the commission failed to consider the economic hardship that rehabbing these buildings would put on Catholic Charities."
However, Councilwoman Nicole George, D-21, said that she was “not convinced the demo of a historic building in favor of a parking lot is what’s in the best interest of our community.”
The council’s action Thursday essentially negated the properties’ landmarks designation, meaning Catholic Charities can move forward with its project.
Bruce Hines, the business manager of Holy Name and Holy Trinity Parishes, was pleased with the decision
“I view this as being a positive thing for the Holy Name Community,” he said. “At this point, I'm positive and hopeful we'll be able to proceed with demolition of the buildings and construction of a new site, and I see that as breathing life into that entire block.”
