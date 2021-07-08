LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Councilman for District 9 says he's not running for re-election in 2022.
Bill Hollander announced on Thursday that his time as a councilman is coming to a close.
The councilman said he wanted to let everyone know now because the filing deadline to be a candidate for the seat is less than six months away.
Hollander was elected in 2014 and has been serving the 9th District ever since. He says it's been a honor to serve and looks forward to finishing out his term.
"I'll miss helping people," he said. "I'll miss listening to people -- hearing what their concerns are. I think local government is just really important.
"I hope people will get involved in local government. I know there will be a number of people who will be seeking this seat. I'd encourage people to do that."
It didn't take long for someone to announce a run for the seat. Crescent Hill Community Council President Mike Brooks announced he'll be running for the spot.
