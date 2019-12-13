LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the season of giving, and some elementary school students will now have more than just warm hearts during the winter season.
District 6 Metro Council President David James hosted the eighth annual Holiday Coat Giveaway on Friday to help students in need keep warm. James and his wife, Michelle, gave out coats at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development in the Algonquin neighborhood.
"To be able to have children have good warm clothing in the winter time to go to school is very important," James said. "It helps them be able to learn and be able to focus on the things that we want them to focus on."
The students most in need of the coats were identified by JCPS staff members. The event also featured music, food, crafts and pictures with Santa.
