LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council is deciding how to spend a $4 million budget surplus, and at least one councilman wants to use part of it on trash.
As part of budget cuts this year, the council voted to save roughly $100,000 by eliminating garbage pickup for citizens if a holiday falls on their regular collection day. That means those affected have to wait another week for their trash to be picked up.
The practice affects people only in the Urban Services District.
Councilman Brent Ackerson, D-26, is proposing to use some surplus money to revert to the previous pickup schedule.
"To me, its a no-brainer," he said. "Garbage pickup is a standard, important thing that government should provide, and there's no reason in the world that some of these folks, especially those with large families, should have their garbage sitting around for two weeks."
Ackerson said council members will discuss his proposed amendment in committee early next month then hopefully take a vote by mid-December.
