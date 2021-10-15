LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Republican Metro Councilwoman Marilyn Parker said criminals in Louisville are making the most of a lack of consequences, and that's why crime across the city is skyrocketing.
Parker had a notable rebuke to Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday night when Fischer appeared before councilmembers to discuss public safety. At one point in the meeting, Fischer outlined the city's violence reduction initiatives and things he said can help, like an ambassador program and connecting kids with summer jobs.
"I don't think gang members give a patootie about the SummerWorks Program," Parker replied. "They don't even know what it is."
Fischer admitted in the meeting that gang activity is likely a big contributor to the issues.
"The gang activity that's going on in our city is most likely at an all-time high," he said.
A new record high of 173 homicides was set in 2020, and it appears that number will be passed well before then end of 2021, since the city is already at 158.
"I think it's gotten so much more worse because there has been some errant behavior of the police and we have 24-hour news cycle and everything gets hyped. It gets exploded," Parker said Friday, admitting that there are social programs that do work.
"I think the programs that assist with job training and education ... We're working on adding more law enforcement and better training and better equipment for our law officers."
Democratic Councilman Jecorey Arthur said he doesn't want people going down that road right now.
"If there weren't social programs in the city of Louisville, I would probably be dead or in jail," Arthur said. "So I want to be very careful criticizing social programs as we talk about public safety."
The Louisville Metro Police Department is 300 officers short and short in other departments too. Fischer said he wants to make the city's jobs more competitive, but it would cost $45 million.
"I would think we may be at least another year until we can evaluate the programs and come back to the budget cycle and see more recruitment classes, ready to go out on the streets for law officers," Parker said.
Fischer asked the council for its support to change gun laws in Frankfort so guns don't end up back on the streets. But more solutions to end the violence will take time.
"This council defunded the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods," Arthur said. "So as we talk about what's not working, it's not working because you decided to take the money away from it."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.