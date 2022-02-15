LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro councilmembers want to conduct their own investigation of Metro Corrections.
Six people housed at the jail in downtown Louisville have died since November.
It comes a day after Mayor Greg Fischer announced an independent review, but the two are different.
It's similar to what Metro Council did last year with TARC, using its own auditor to look into policies. That report found things Fischer's team didn't.
Councilmembers said that's exactly why they want to do this again with Metro Corrections.
Three of the six people died by suicide while being housed at Metro Corrections in the past three months. City leaders want to make sure no one else does.
"Just representing the people that we represent across the community and making sure that we know precisely what is going on over at Metro Corrections because right now it doesn't look very good," District 19 Councilman Anthony Piagentini said.
Piagentini is sponsoring a resolution to investigate the jail. If it passes, a third-party investigator will report directly to the Government Accountability Committee.
"The catch is, we need all the details before we make that change, and usually you would rely on your executive branch to provide that detail," Piagentini said. "We just don't see that coming, so now we've sort of crossed that threshold where we don't trust what they're doing, and so we need to take action ourselves."
It's entirely separate from the independent review Fischer announced Monday.
Gary Raney, an expert in jail deaths, will conduct an in-depth investigation of the three recent suicides.
"Usually I come in after much worse circumstances," Raney, a jail policy consultant, said. "I mean, it's tragic, three people there have committed suicide. That's always a tragedy. Often times it's well more than that, so I'm happy to be sort of out ahead of this from the problem. I hope I can bring some insight. I've had good luck with that before."
Raney will be looking at the cases and visit the facility in the next month or so.
"I want to go there," Raney said. "I want to actually see the facility. I want to watch the process. I want to walk through. I want to look at the physical structure, talk to people, everything I can do."
He hopes to have some answers for city leaders in the next six weeks.
Councilmembers are expected to vote on the resolution for their own investigation on Thursday.
