LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, D-14, was recognized New Year’s Eve for her effort to reopen the Sun Valley Pool this summer after it was to be closed because of budget cuts.
Fowler and others were recognized by the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression for their positive actions in the last year in Louisville.
After Louisville Metro Government decided to close the Sun Valley Pool and four others this summer because of a budget shortfall, Fowler combined her district’s discretionary funds with resources from community volunteers and business groups to repair and reopen the pool.
“It was very hard to do,” Fowler told WDRB News, “but I had a lot of people step up and work to make it happen, and I want to give them as much credit as I can.”
K.A. Owens, a member of the alliance’s executive board, said, “We respect the effort it took to keep the Sun Valley Pool open during the summer of 2019.”
The recognition took place at the alliance’s New Year’s Eve Party Tuesday evening.
Fowler said it felt good to to recognized.
“I'm happy that someone noticed," she said.
The Sun Valley pool was reopened for seven weekends, Fowler said. Despite the strong possibility of future tough budgets, the councilwoman said she'll continue to advocate for keeping the pools open.
"There's money in the budget for pools for this coming season,” Fowler said.
