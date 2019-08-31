MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Ku Klux Klan's annual "Ku Klux Kookout" was over before it ever really began.

Counter-protesters, including some so-called anti-fascists, hijacked the KKK's plan to protest at a park on the Ohio River in Madison, Indiana, on Saturday.

Those counter-protesters, some wearing red bandannas to partially cover their faces, arrived at the park's pavilion early in the morning to block the klan from using the area for its annual picnic.

The ‘Ku Klux Kookout' was supposed to begin here in #MadisonIN 30 minutes ago, but an Antifa group has taken over the space and pavilion for a “Pinko Commie Birthday Party” instead. Counter-protesters don’t know whether or not the KKK will still be showing up or not. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/4Ag2mIieAm — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 31, 2019

Just after 1:30 p.m., a small motorcade of KKK members finally arrived. After revving their engines past the counter-protesters, about 10 klan members parked at an adjacent pavilion with two carry-out pizzas in tow.

Warning: This video contains profane language.