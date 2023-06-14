LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tire marks on pavement have become a common but unwelcome sight in Louisville lately, as street racers have taken over interstates, roads and parks. To curb the trend, LMPD has a plan to put the brakes on those types of incidents.
Wednesday afternoon, numerous tire tracks from burnouts were clearly visible on the pavement at Cox Park off River Road. LMPD said its 5th division is routinely called to the area for reports of burnouts and other types of street racing activity. A spokesperson for the department called it "one of the most problematic areas."
To stop the activity, LMPD said its 5th division contacted Metro Council to see what could be done to discourage people from going to the park for that purpose.
The department said Councilman Scott Reed was instrumental in getting Metro Works to install the rumble strips. Speed bumps were considered, but were ruled out due to concerns about flooding and potential damage to boats and trailers.
WHAT'S THAT RUMBLING SOUND? Boaters at Cox Park are seeing -- and feeling -- something new around the parking lots. The dangerous trend park officials and police hope to curb with these rumble strips. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/cinry4ai1L— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) June 14, 2023
Louisville Parks and Recreation said the dangerous activity typically happens over the weekend. One spokesperson said boaters have even complained that access to the ramps has been restricted at times due to the number of people and cars gathering for burnouts.
The park system and LMPD hope the new rumble strips will deter the gatherings and keep the area safer moving forward.
Anyone caught street racing, or doing similar activities like burnouts, could be fined up to $2,000 and have their car seized for up to 6 months.
