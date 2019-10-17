LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beloved Bullitt County greenhouse is closing its doors after nearly 40 years in business.
Country Corner Greenhouse and Nursery opened in 1981 and has been serving the community ever since. The family owners are selling the property to a Taylorsville-based company, which plans to grow hemp in Bullitt County.
It plans to continue operations through the end of the year and hopes to sell everything it has left. Fall decor, trees, perenialls and much more are all 50% off ahead of the closure.
The owners said they're sad to see it come to an end, but they're excited to see what's next.
"The outpouring of love from the community has been unbelievable. It really has," Ann Vowels said. "It's an emotional time, but we are happy. We hope this place serves Green Creek as well as it did us."
Country Corner will officially close at the end of the year.
