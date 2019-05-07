LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Country superstar Vince Gill is coming to Louisville.
The Country Music Hall of Famer will perform at the Louisville Palace on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Gill has been honored with 21 Grammy Awards and sold 26 million albums. He also has eight awards from the Academy of Country Music for hits like "When I Call Your Name," "I Still Believe in You," and "One More Last Chance."
Gill is also a world-class guitar picker and accomplished songwriter who has produced albums for other successful artists including his wife Amy Grant and LeAnn Rimes, and he's collaborated with musicians including Eric Clapton, Willie Nelson, George Jones and more.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com or at the Louisville Palace ticket office.
