LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of country fans were trying to beat the heat Saturday at Louisville's first Hometown Rising country music festival at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.
To help the crowds handle the high temperatures, festival organizers provided misters and plenty of water.
Major country stars such as Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Little Big Town as well as up-and-coming artists are performing at the two-day festival.
"We love all the people up here in Kentucky, and everyone just treats us so right," artist Clare Dunn said. "We just had so much fun."
"The country music I write is all about peace and love," added Imaj, another artist on the festival's lineup. "I hope to bring that sense of peace and love and community to people who are listening."
Hometown Rising is the first music festival of what organizers are calling Louisville's "Trifesta." Bourbon and Beyond will run from Sept. 20-22, and Louder Than Life will run Sept. 27-29 at the Kentucky Expo Center's new Highland Festival Grounds.
