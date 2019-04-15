LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Final plans are being made to replace a music theater in southern Indiana.
The Brown County Music Center is being built in Nashville, Ind. It will feature 2,000 seats with a scenic forest background, a gallery for local artists, a family garden and a beer garden. Country artist Vince Gill is scheduled to perform at the grand opening Aug. 24, 2019.
The music center replaces the Little Nashville Opry, which burned down in 2009. The manager of the concert hall was accused of burning it down for insurance money, but he was acquitted at trial.
