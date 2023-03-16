LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Paristown has announced the lineup for its second annual Rockin' Derby Eve.
The after-Oaks celebration will be headlined by county music star Dustin Lynch and chart-topping duo LOCASH.
Rockin' Derby Eve is set for Friday, May 5, from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Cristy's Garden and inside Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Paristown Salon, a local nonprofit, that supports community development and education.
Advance tickets cost $500 before fees and includes valet, small-plate dinner, premium open bar, garden pre-party and concert access.
