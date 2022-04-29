LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country superstar Luke Combs is coming to Louisville for a two-night stand at the KFC Yum! Center.
In a release, the arena said Combs' "Middle of Somewhere" tour will perform on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Also performing as special guests at the Louisville show are Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.
It has been a big year for Combs, who is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year. He releases his new album, Growin' Up, on June 24. Combs is a six-time CMA, three-time ACM and three-time Billboard Music Award winner.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. The tour is promoting what it calls "pre-pandemic pricing." Tickets range from $25 to $85. Presales are being made available for Citi cardmembers and T-Mobile customers.