LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country superstar Luke Combs is coming to Louisville for a two-night stand at the KFC Yum! Center.

In a release, the arena said Combs' "Middle of Somewhere" tour will perform on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Also performing as special guests at the Louisville show are Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson.

It has been a big year for Combs, who is the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year. He releases his new album, Growin' Up, on June 24. Combs is a six-time CMA, three-time ACM and three-time Billboard Music Award winner.

Listen to “Doin’ This,” out now: https://LC.lnk.to/dointhisYT

Chorus:

I’d have a Friday night crowd in the palm of my hand

Cup of brown liquor, couple buddies in a band

Singin’ them same damn songs like I am now

I’d be feelin’ on fire on a hardwood stage

Bright lights like lightning runnin’ through my veins

At the Grand Ole Opry or a show in some no name town

I’d still be doin’ this if I wasn’t doin’ this

Listen On:

Apple Music: https://LC.lnk.to/dointhisYT/applemusic

Spotify: https://LC.lnk.to/dointhisYT/spotify

Amazon Music: https://LC.lnk.to/dointhisYT/amazonmusic

iTunes: https://LC.lnk.to/dointhisYT/itunes

Pandora: https://LC.lnk.to/dointhisYT/pandora

YouTube Music: https://LC.lnk.to/dointhisYT/youtubemusic

All retailers: https://LC.lnk.to/dointhisYT

Follow Luke:

Instagram: https://LC.lnk.to/profileYT/instagram

Facebook: https://LC.lnk.to/profileYT/facebook

Twitter: https://LC.lnk.to/profileYT/twitter

TikTok: https://LC.lnk.to/profileYT/tiktok

Twitch: https://LC.lnk.to/profileYT/twitch

Subscribe to his channel: https://LC.lnk.to/profileYT/youtube

Website/Tour Dates/Bootleggers Fan Club: https://LC.lnk.to/profileYT/officialsite

#LukeCombs #DoinThis #Official

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. The tour is promoting what it calls "pre-pandemic pricing." Tickets range from $25 to $85. Presales are being made available for Citi cardmembers and T-Mobile customers.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags