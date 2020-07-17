LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Attorney has decided to drop the felony charges against dozens of protesters who were arrested at the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron earlier this week.
"After careful review of the law, I am dismissing the felony charge of Intimidating a Participant in the Legal Process against the protesters arrested on Attorney General Cameron's property on July 14, 2020," Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. "While we do believe the LMPD had probable cause for the charge, in the interest of justice and the promotion of the free exchange of ideas, we will dismiss that charge for each protester arrested this past Tuesday. We continue the misdemeanors and violations for prosecution at a later date."
O'Connell said his office would assist the protesters in expunging the felony charges from their records 30 days after the dismissal.
Shortly after the announcement, the LMPD released a statement.
"Officers have to make the best decisions they can with the information they have at the time, and we appreciate that the County Attorney agreed that the officers in this case had probable cause to make the charges they did," the statement read. "The County Attorney must weigh several factors when considering next steps, and we respect the decision he announced today."
Eighty-seven protesters were arrested on Tuesday during a demonstration in the front yard of Cameron's home. The protesters, with a social justice group called Until Freedom, were arrested after gathering for a sit-in on the front yard to demand what they say is justice for Breonna Taylor.
Taylor died after she was shot several times as police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant in the early morning hours of March 13 during a narcotics investigation.
Related:
- Kentucky attorney general calls protest outside his Louisville home 'surreal'
- LMPD officials explain why protesters arrested at Ky. AG's home face felony charges
- JCPS middle school principal among 87 protesters arrested at Kentucky attorney general's home
- Black Lives Matter Louisville says protest inconvenience pales in comparison to permanency of lives lost
- Protesters arrested in front of Ky. AG's home have financial, legal support
- 87 protesters arrested during demonstration at AG Daniel Cameron's east Louisville home
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.