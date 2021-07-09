LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you need to go to a County Clerk office in Kentucky for a car registration or other vehicle service, you'll have to wait.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Automated Vehicle Information System used to process car registrations, transfers and titles is down.
A transfer to a new inventory system over the holiday weekend caused the interruption.
KYTC says it is working to identify the problem and fix it as soon as possible. There is no estimate on when the fix will be made.
Kentucky residents can renew a car registration online.
