LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another big name is coming to the KFC Yum! Center.
Award-winning country artist Kane Brown just announced he will perform at the Louisville arena Jan. 7, as part of his 35-city Blessed and Free tour.
The show will include special guests Chase Rice and Restless Road.
Kane Brown is known for hits like "Worship You," "Be like that" and "What ifs."
Tickets go on sale April 16. For more information, click here.
The Yum! Center also just announced Eric Church will perform there next year. That show is in February.
