LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pig that was found on the side of a Kentucky road covered in spray paint now has a home, thanks to two good Samaritans.
According to a report by LEX 18, the pot bellied pig was the victim of animal cruelty, and was found alongside the road in Carter County, Kentucky. Authorities say it had been spray painted and left for dead.
For Travis and Saundra Pennington, who are both known for their love of animals of all shapes and sizes, it was a no-brainer to rescue the pig. The couple says that, despite her looks, the pig is in good condition.
"We told them about her eyes and stuff and they told us what to use to clean out her eyes," Travis said. "We got her eyes all cleaned up and got the infection off them, because they spray painted across her face."
The Penningtons say it's a miracle the pig doesn't have any significant injuries.
"She's a little skittish, considered how she's been treated but she's as friendly as she could be," Travis added.
Now Eden will live out her days in the care of two animal lovers.
"We're kind of like Adam and Eve in a way," Saundra said. "We love animals and we feel like we are here purposely for animals. I do. So I thought, well the Garden of Eden. So that's how I came up with Eden."
