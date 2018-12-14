LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grayson County Sheriff's deputies found a homemade marijuana grow operation inside a house on St. Paul Road.
Police say neighbors called them to check out the home because of a possible theft. Deputies arrested Michael and Heather Drake at the home. Police said they were growing weed inside the house and also had a stash of meth, drug paraphernalia and guns.
Deputies also found stolen car parts totaling more than $70,000.
The couple faces several charges.
