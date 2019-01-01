LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One couple's quick action helped to rescue a family and prevent what could have been a tragedy on the first day of the new year.
It began as a routine fire in a vacant house near the corner of South 31st Street and West Jefferson Street in the Russell neighborhood.
The fire quickly spread to the home next door where Pamela Breaden was sleeping with her 15-month-old grandson.
The thick smoke reached the nearby Shawnee Expressway where Kenneth Kestler and his wife were driving by.
"It was really on fire," said Kestler. "It was burning."
The couple got off the highway, and doubled back to see whether anyone needed help.
"People lose their lives in these, and a lot of people don't want to stop and do anything. So, I felt like, yeah, I've got to do it. I can't have that bad conscience," Kestler said.
The Kestlers called 9-1-1, and knocked on Breaden's door.
"The lady was scared to death," said Kestler.
Breaden did not want to speak on camera, but told WDRB News her barking dog first alerted her to the fire, and the Kestlers helped get everyone out.
"We just wanted to make sure that no one got hurt, and luckily she got out of the house in time," said Kestler.
Firefighters said it is not too much to call the Kestlers heroes.
"He and his wife, we would call them that. We appreciate their help and effort very much," said Assistant Louisville Fire Chief Michael Hendrickson. "It means a lot when folks are looking out for one another."
Breaden's friend Tawnya Kehne is grateful that caring strangers helped prevent a New Year's Day tragedy.
"They stopped, and they helped save lives," she said. "Thank you for just caring."
Breaden's home was damaged by the fire, so she and her grandson cannot move back in right away. For now, they are being cared for by friends.
"I'm glad she's OK, and the kid's OK," said Kestler.
A firefighter was slightly hurt, but there were no serious injuries. The cause of the fire still under investigation.
