LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fans got engaged at a University of Louisville men's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center last week.
A woman named Hannah thought she and her boyfriend were playing a fan contest on the court during a break of a basketball game between Louisville and Wake Forest. She was blindfolded and surprised when she turned around to see her boyfriend on one knee.
She said "yes" and the couple received some champagne and t-shirts.
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport also gifted the newly engaged couple two tickets to any nonstop destination of their choice.
