LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local home builder was sued after a couple living in South Carolina payed the company more than $100,000 for a home that was never built.
According to the lawsuit, John and Vicki Adkins entered into an agreement in early-2017 with Ryan and Amanda Mings, owners of Forte Residential. The Adkins paid a 20% deposit of $60,000 in order for the builders to locate and purchase a property for the home.
"Our main concern was getting back to Louisville as quickly as possible," John Adkins said. "And he said, 'Let me build your home.'"
Just a few months later, the Mings ordered the Adkins couple to pay an additional $80,000.
Despite Ryan Mings informing the couple that he'd purchased them a lot in a Spencer County neighborhood, later in 2019, the Adkins' were required to make another payment of $25,000.
In total, the Adkins payed Forte Residential $165,000.
At last check, there is no home or lot in that Spencer County neighborhood that is registered to Forte Residential or the Adkins.
"I feel like I've been taken advantage of," John Adkins said. "It's really embarrassing — it really is — to be taken advantage of in this way by somebody who you felt was a very good friend."
The Adkins said the Mings befriended them. They claim there were multiple meetings and times where they paid for their dinner.
Vicki Adkins claimed Ryan Mings even began to call her "mom."
"He always called me mom and things like that, and he kept putting me off and putting me off," she said. "I have done nothing but cry for three-and-a-half years, because that SOB would not hear me."
The Adkins are suing the Mings and Forte Residential for fraud, breach of contract and negligence, among other things. John Spalding, attorney at Alex R. White, PLLC., is representing the Adkins.
"There is a builder at work in this town that is receiving substantial sums of money from people in this community, and they're not getting anything to show for it," he said.
And it's not the first time a family has had trouble with the owners of Forte Residential. Another lawsuit has been filed noting a similar complaint. A Louisville family paid the Mings for services that were never completed, the complaint alleges.
In that case, Mings never responded to the complaint, and the judge issued a default judgement.
"There's similar lawsuits, and I just noticed that those lawsuits were not responded to by the Mings," Spalding said.
The Better Business Bureau shows the current rating for Forte Residential is a C+. It also shows a complaint from someone claiming the Mings stole money and stopped communicating after an agreement to renovate their home.
"We gave him $50,000 at the close of the sale in March 2019," it reads. "From that time to the end of December only $13,000 of work was done on the house.
"As of today ... the house essentially looks the same as it did almost a year ago," the post continued.
“If law enforcement were to review these facts, there is theft that has occurred, fraud and potential other legal issues,” Spalding said.
As of today, the Adkins have no home or lot in Louisville, unlike what was promised by Forte Residential.
They said all there's left to do is wait.
"We're at the point where we don't feel comfortable taking anymore out to move back to Louisville until we get something resolved here," John Adkins said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.