LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family that is suing the Louisville Metro Police Department saying their home was wrongfully raided said their lawsuit should have warned the department of the dangers of no-knock raids.
Ashlea Burr and Mario Daugherty's home on West Chestnut Street was raided by LMPD officers in October 2018. In a lawsuit filed a year later, the couple claims police erred in raiding their home and were overly aggressive. Now, the pair says that lawsuit should have been enough warning to police about the dangers of "no-knock" raids to avoid the death of Breonna Taylor.
"What happened to us, it should have stopped then," Burr said. "They should have stepped forward and made changes then, and Breonna's life could have been spared."
Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers during a drug raid on March 13. Taylor's boyfriend thought someone was breaking into the apartment and fired a single shot that hit an officer in the leg. Officers fired back, killing Taylor.
In both cases, officers used a no-knock warrant as justification for the raids.
"When we first heard about Ms. Taylor being killed, that was the first thing that stood out..." Burr said. "We looked at each other and we was like, 'We got lucky.'"
In the October 2018 raid, a detective claimed he smelled marijuana coming from the home on separate occasions and believed someone was growing and selling marijuana inside, according to a search warrant.
Neither Daughtery nor Burr were charged with any crimes. In fact, according to their attorney, those named in the search warrant didn't live at the home.
The couple initially believed they were being robbed, similar to the story of Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
"If they would have came in and did what they did to her to one of us, we wouldn't all be here today," Burr said. "I just — I feel for Breonna's family."
LMPD doesn't comment on pending litigation.
In the initially lawsuit, attorney Josh Rose wrote "very easily could have resulted in the death of a parent or child for no good reason."
"But then when it happens in reality: It's the proof that this really is a true danger," he said Wednesday.
