LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Prayers were answered for a Louisville boy who received thousands of birthday cards while being treated for cancer.
Carter Willett is in remission, his family said. A video posted on the "Courageous Carter" Facebook page shows his mother giving him the news Wednesday night.
"So I got the scans back today, and they showed no cancer," she said. Carter smiled a big smile and fell into his mother's arms.
Carter was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in 2018, and he and his family have spent much of the past year in and out of hospital rooms. The boy turned 10 years old in October. After an appeal from his family for birthday cards, more than 13,000 were delivered to him at the family's home.
Related stories:
- Louisville boy undergoing treatment for cancer requesting cards for 10th birthday
- Bikers deliver birthday cards to Louisville boy with cancer; count grows to more than 13,000
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.