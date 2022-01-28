LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist police say intentionally drove into a Louisville Metro Police officer near Bowman Field on Thursday has been identified by court documents.
According to an arrest report, that man has been identified as 23-year-old Derek Hill, of Louisville.
It started around 2:30 p.m. According to LMPD police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers were responding to a report of domestic trouble in the 3000 block of Bon Air Avenue when a male on a motorcycle struck the officer.
Police were there to serve an Emergency Protective Order on Hill, court documents say. Police say Hill initially denied he was the person named in the EPO, but eventually told officers his name. Police say Hill refused to cooperate with officers and finally got on his motorcycle and drove "intentionally" at one of the officers, dragging him and injuring his foot and leg.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell told reporters Thursday that the officer suffered a knee injury but was "conscious and alert" when he was taken to the hospital.
He continued on the motorcycles with officers in pursuit, running three red lights, speeding and hitting two other vehicles, according to the arrest report.
After hitting the second vehicle, police say Hill laid his bike down and surrendered on Taylorsville Road and Pee Wee Reese Road. He was not injured, according to Mitchell.
Police say Hill's driver's license had been suspended and he didn't have any insurance on the motorcycle. A glass drug pipe was also found in his front pocket.
Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and first-degree fleeing or evading police with a motor vehicle.
He is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday morning.
Previous story:
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.