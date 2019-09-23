LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Court documents are providing new information about allegations that two people in Scott County, Indiana, are responsible for starving and abusing two young children.
Matthew Mosier, 37, and 28-year-old Hannah Graves were taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.
Authorities say they received a tip that two children -- ages 4 and 7 -- in an Austin, Indiana home were being forced to go days without food and were being physically abused. Based on that tip, officers launched an investigation.
According to court documents, police interviewed friends and family members of Mosier and Graves. Police say those interviews painted a dark picture of the treatment of the two children inside the home.
Friends of Mosier said they'd witnessed several incidents of abuse, according to police. Police say the children would sometimes cry and beg for food, but would be denied, despite the fact that Mosier and Graves were freely eating in front of them.
At one point, one witness said the 7-year-old said he was hungry and Mosier told him to go eat dog food out of a dog food bowl, which he did.
One witness said that one of the children was kept confined to a portable crib -- sometimes for 16 hours a day. That witness said Mosier would place him in the crib, cover the crib with a sheet and zip tie the sheet to the crib so he couldn't get out.
In another incident, a witness said Mosier tied one of the children to a chair with a belt and left him restrained there all day. When the child got upset and tipped the chair over, Mosier allegedly left him there.
More than one of the individuals interviewed by police described an incident in which Mosier allegedly hit one of the children over the head with a wooden cutting board with such force that the board broke and it knocked the child unconscious.
Graves allegedly described a similar incident to investigators, but said that the boy was "crying hysterically" afterward and that she was "highly concerned" for his health, continuing to check to see that he was conscious, breathing and had a pulse.
Police say Graves did not report the incident or try to seek medical treatment for the children.
The children were taken from the home to be seen by doctors.
Mosier faces charges including battery and criminal confinement, while Graves is charged with neglect of a dependent and battery.
