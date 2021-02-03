LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A court gave the OK to a controversial nativity scene in southern Indiana.
The fight over the setup on the lawn at the Jackson County Courthouse started in December 2018 when a woman sued, claiming it was unconstitutional to have a nativity scene on government property. She complained to the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, which argued that the display was a violation of the First Amendment.
A U.S. District Court judge agreed, banning the county from setting up the display. The judge ruled that the county violated citizens' rights by "displaying a religious symbol on government property in violation of the First Amendment," according to court documents.
But the county challenged that ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which overturned the ruling Tuesday, saying Jackson County officials can put up the nativity scene.
In its ruling, the court said:
"We conclude that the county's nativity scene is constitutional because it fits within a long national tradition of using the nativity scene in broader holiday displays to celebrate the origins of Christmas — a public holiday."
