LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cover of the September issue of Vanity Fair will feature a familiar face.
Breonna Taylor will appear on the cover of the nationally renowned magazine.
The issue will be called, "The Great Fire," and features guest editor Ta-Nehisi Coates.
"This edition, one of the most important of the year, is usually planned months in advance," Editor-in-chief Radhika Jones said in a statement. "We did not have the luxury of time, but we had something more galvanizing: the urgency of the moment."
Vanity Fair says it will tell Taylor's story through the words of her mother.
Jones says a columnist also talked to Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was planning to propose.
The issue also promises to go through other controversial cases -- like the death of George Floyd -- that are shaping the country's current social justice movement.
"It was our shared goal to make a magazine that would capture the spirit of this time, and that it would be beautiful, a keepsake," Jones wrote. "An object to push back against ephemerality. A way to remember, and a sign of things to come."
