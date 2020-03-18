LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As unprecedented measures are taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, religious congregations in the Louisville area are trying to figure out what it means to stay faithful in an age of self-isolation.
For many area churches, technology has become the key to keeping their members in touch with their pastor and each other.
Josh Miles, the mission and family pastor at Westport Road Baptist Church, said churches are having to find new and innovative ways to engage their members.
"Technology is a just an amazing tool, and we have the ability to connect with people in deep, meaningful and powerful ways, no matter how long this lasts," Miles said.
As the mission and family pastor, it's been Miles' mission to reach outside of the church. Now, he said his mission is to reach those within — even if they have to self-isolate in their homes. On Wednesday night, the church launches a new interactive show called "WRBC LIVE," an effort meant to keep members active in a time of confusion and loneliness.
"That's for participants to chat with each other to have their notes right there to see and invite other people to join them," Miles said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic prompts fear and anxiety, churches are increasingly filling social media feeds, offering comfort, connection and content.
At St. Stephen Church, Pastor Kevin Crosby has begun offering a daily online devotion in addition to the weekly services that are streamed online.
"God is with us," Crosby said. "A present help in the time of trouble."
Northeast Christian Church hosted a snack pack drive to bring people together. Residents were asked to bring specific snacks so that special meal packs could be prepared for people in need. One of those meal recipients was a mother who had just been laid off from Buffalo Wild Wings.
But smaller congregations are struggling to keep members connected. Many of those members are challenged by a lack of access to finances and technology.
"I am not technologically savvy," said Alyce French Johnson, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Johnson delivers her first Facebook sermon Wednesday, but she knows her members are not all a click away. Some of her members don't have access to the internet. Some of her older members wouldn't use it anyway.
"I'm thinking about some newsletters," she said. "I'm thinking about postcards. I'm thinking about everything in the world, because we will not fail. We are going to stay connected. I've seen God do some miraculous things, and I'm excited about new opportunities."
In times of crisis, spirituality can calm fears and reassure anxious members. But make no mistake: Churches survive on offerings. So going online isn't just about keeping the digital church doors open. It's about keeping the real doors open too.
"We estimate we nearly doubled our attendance online last week versus a normal service being physically in the building," Miles said.
