LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 case escalation is continuing in Kentucky, and hospitalizations of novel coronavirus patients have jumped to a record high — though bed capacity remains plentiful.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced another 1,260 cases of the virus Thursday, marking the second consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.
In the last two days, the state has reported more than 2,600 cases, a record high for a two-day period.
Since Saturday, the state has reported nearly 4,900 cases, a record high for a Sunday-Thursday period and up by 854 cases compared to last week at this time, which was a record high at the time.
“This is not moving in the right direction,” Beshear said.
More than 100 of the state’s 120 counties are now listed are “orange” or “red” zones, in which spread of the virus is either “accelerated” or “critical.”
While the number of COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Kentucky had remained far below record highs despite a spike in cases, the death toll now appears to be rising.
The governor reported another 20 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, only two below a single-day record.
The state also has recorded 47 deaths in the last five days, the second-highest for a Sunday-Thursday period.
Since the pandemic began, nearly 1,300 Kentuckians have died. About half were at least 80 years old. About three-quarters were at least 70. Under age 40, out of more than 41,000 infections, only 10 people have died.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped to a record-high 738 on Thursday, up nearly 45% from just a week earlier. A report from the Kentucky Hospital Association indicated that more than 3,300 beds, or 28% of the state’s total capacity, were still available on Tuesday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care jumped to 192 Thursday, up nearly 48% from a week earlier. The KHA said Tuesday that 229 ICU beds, or 13%, remained available. About 11% of beds in use were needed for COVID-19 patients.
The state said that 16,928 people had recovered from the virus. That's 20.1% of those who have become infected.
Beshear urged Kentuckians to better adhere to the health guidance, especially to wear their masks.
The governor asked people that even if they don’t believe hat the virus exists or is dangerous that they behave with enough empathy to wear masks for people who are afraid of the virus.
“You can’t say that you love America, but hate everybody that’s in it,” Beshear said. “This is the time when you prove that you love everybody that’s in it, even those people that disagree with you.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.