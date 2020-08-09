LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An individual at Parkwood Elementary in Clarksville, Indiana, has tested positive for COVID-19, requiring those who came in contact with them to quarantine for two weeks, according to Greater Clark County Schools.
The individual is at least the seventh confirmed person in the southern Indiana school district to test positive for the coronavirus since Greater Clark County Schools reopened July 29.
It is unclear when the individual, who is not specified as an employee or student at Parkwood Elementary, tested positive for the coronavirus. The district said it contacted the parents of students who had close contact with the person and that officials are working with the health department to follow protocols.
Parkwood Elementary will be "deep cleaned and sanitized" before school resumes Monday, GCCS officials said.
Pleasant Ridge Elementary School in Charlestown, Indiana, will move to e-learning for a week after the school reported two positive cases of COVID-19.
The Clark County Health Department has also identified positive COVID-19 cases at Charlestown High School after a student there tested positive and at Charlestown Middle School. A student at New Washington High School has also tested positive for COVID-19.
Jeffersonville High School began the 2020-21 school year with a week of distance learning after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19 and exposed at least four other educators.
At nearby Lanesville Community School Corporation, about 50 students and two teachers were placed in quarantine after four students at Lanesville Junior-Senior High School tested positive for COVID-19.
