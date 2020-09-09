LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Community and Technical College System has begun posting on its website the COVID-19 infections recorded by all of its 16 colleges.
As of Wednesday, Bluegrass Community & Technical College, in Lexington, had the most cases, with 43 on-campus students and four on-campus employees testing positive.
Jefferson Community & Technical College, in Louisville, has reported 11 positive cases among on-campus students and five among on-campus employees.
Fourteen of the colleges have reported no more than six cases each.
The system includes more than 70 campuses and employs about 8,500 statewide.
The college system said it will update its website Tuesdays and Fridays.
“The data included in the KCTCS dashboard reflects self-reported cases to college Healthy at Work Officers or notification from local health departments,” the system said in a news release. “Numbers may vary from other reporting entities.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.