LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's state health department reported more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 42 additional deaths -- the biggest single-day increase since the first Hoosier died of the respiratory illness last month.
The state now has 6,351 confirmed infections caused by the novel coronavirus and 245 deaths in the past four weeks. By comparison, state health officials say an average of 150 to 160 people die from the flu in Indiana during a typical seven-month season.
In southern Indiana, there were 10 new cases reported in Clark County but no new deaths. Floyd County also had 10 new cases but no additional deaths.
Floyd and Clark were among 11 of the state's 92 counties with a day-over-day increase of at least 10 new cases.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's state health commissioner, said Tuesday that drive-thru testing of health care workers and other "essential" employees who show COVID-19 symptoms could begin in Clark County as early as this week.
No date has been set for the testing to begin.
