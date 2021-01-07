LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rising COVID-19 cases this week set a new record in Kentucky and pushed more counties in Indiana into the red zone.
Kentucky reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a single day Wednesday, reporting 5,742 new cases.
"We're averaging about a 100 more tests per day in our ICCs, and these are people that are having symptoms," said Dr. James Frazier, vice president of medical affairs for Norton Healthcare.
In Indiana, most of the state's 93 counties are now in the red zone, meaning they are reporting a positivity rate of at least 15%. The remaining counties are all in orange, the next highest color code.
"I think what we're seeing is the effects of the trifecta of holidays," Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said. "You go from Thanksgiving into Christmas into New Years, and those are all ones where extended families are going to congregate for a long period of time."
Both Clark and Floyd counties implemented new guidelines after falling into the red zone.
Bars in both areas must close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and restaurants must limit capacity to 75%. Social gatherings are limited to 25 people, and extracurricular activities are limited to family member spectators only in Clark County.
In recent weeks, death rates and hospitalizations in both states have remained steady. The majority of new cases were reported from those ages 20-29, but doctors said the numbers could rise again.
"I can't really predict what we're going to see, but it would not be a surprise if we see an increase in our in-patients over the next few days," Frazier said.
"The (Indiana) state color map actually takes data that's a week old, and that's data that's summarized over a week," Yazel said. "So some of that data they use on that color map is actually about two weeks old."
"Wear your mask, stay socially distanced, keep it to as minimal people as you can for your meetings, work remotely if you can," Frazier added. "Just be smart while you're out in the community."
Both doctors said getting the vaccine to the elderly is crucial as they make up the majority of the state's COVID-19 deaths. People 80 and above in Indiana are eligible to be vaccinated starting Friday. In Kentucky, those 70 and above are expected to be eligible by the end of the month.
