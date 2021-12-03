LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vaccination clinics will be held several places across Louisville this weekend, another sign that immunizations are on the rise in the city.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is offering first and second vaccinations and booster shots for adults and children 5 and older.
"I expect that our numbers will be up a little bit this weekend," said Dr. Sarabeth Hartlage, associate medical director with Louisville's health department.
Hartlage said one of the reasons Louisville's vaccination rate is increasing is because children 5 years of age and older are now eligible.
"I also have a sneaking suspicion that the emergence of the omicron variant may nudge some other adults into either their first vaccination or getting a booster if they haven't done that yet," she said.
Right now, Louisville is seeing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Health officials said 69.8% of people have had at least one vaccination, and 59.8% are fully-vaccinated.
"The numbers have gotten better with vaccinations," Hartlage said. "We still had over 1,200 new cases in the last week."
This weekend, the health department is providing medical staff to answer questions and concerns at all of the clinics.
"We encourage people to ask questions," Hartlage said. "We want you to feel it. We want you to feel good about your decision to get vaccinated. We do sometimes have people come in and talk about it, and they're maybe still not ready and they need to come back at a later time. But all of that is acceptable and understandable."
To find a vaccination site, click here.
