LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Private and Catholic schools in Louisville started back just a few weeks ago and already have cases of COVID-19 popping up.
According to data from Louisville Metro Dept. of Public Health & Wellness, the following schools have had at least one case since Aug. 1:
- Assumption High School
- Our Lady of Lourdes School
- Sacred Heart Academy
- Saint Xavier High School
- Notre Dame Academy
- Whitefield Academy
- Beth Haven Christian School
- Christian Academy of Louisville - Southwest Campus
- DeSales High School
- Kayfield Academy
- Louisville Collegiate School
- Mercy Academy
- St Agnes Catholic School
- St Leonard Community School
- St Paul Catholic School
- St. Patrick Catholic School
- The Gardner School of Louisville
- Trinity High School
- Vanguard Academy
The Archdiocese of Louisville and other private schools, including Christian Academy of Louisville, announced they would proceed with their plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction starting in August despite Gov. Andy Beshear's recommendation to delay classroom learning until at least Sept. 28.
In a news conference Tuesday, Dr. Sarah Moyer Chief Health Strategist for Louisville Metro Dept. of Public Health & Wellness, said if more schools are going to safely re-open, contact tracing must be done and students and staff must follow directions when it comes to things like mask wearing and social distancing.
"I think the big thing to remember is, just as parents or students just make sure your school is following the recommendations: six feet apart, mask wearing the whole time and that they have a good contact tracing plan in place," Moyer said.
