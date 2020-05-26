LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Factors including where you live, how much you make, and the color of your skin can have an impact on whether you survive COVID-19, according to recent findings.
In a digital town hall Tuesday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said African Americans make up about a third of the COVID-19 deaths in the city, but comprise only 23 percent of the population. Many people in this group can't telecommute and suffer from a higher rate of underlying conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.
The city has reported about 150 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. Fischer says as businesses begin to reopen, targeted testing and tracing will be key to keeping disparities from getting worse.
Some strategies Fischer discussed include making sure test sites are accessible to everyone at all economic levels.
"Maybe do testing at workplaces while they're working, and around those places so we can identify those positive for the virus and then quarantine those folks with housing assistance, food and medicine assistance and then contact people they've been in contact with to do the same for them," Fischer said.
Louisville's Latino and Asian communities have also been impacted in different ways by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's not just an issue facing African Americans.
