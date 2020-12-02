LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Norton Healthcare system is experiencing an all-time high of coronavirus hospitalizations.
Norton is caring for 221 COVID-19 patients, according to Charlotte Ipsan, the chief administrative officer for Norton Women's and Children's Hospital. Of those patients, 45 are in intensive care units, and 30 are on ventilators.
Ipsan said Norton's hospitalization numbers have stayed pretty consistent since Thanksgiving. There is no concern about the system's capacity to care for the community, but Ipsan said everyone should be concerned about the spread.
"Our ICU across the system can surge up to about 245 patients," she said. "We're asking for the public to do everything they can to not participate in those numbers and social distance, wear the mask, hand washing, all those things."
At this time, Norton does not anticipate pausing elective procedures but will be flexible. Officials said that decision may be left up to individual facilities.
