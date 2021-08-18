LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local doctors are continuing the call for people to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases lead to an increase in hospitalizations and fewer available beds.
On Wednesday, U of L Health reported 107 COVID-19 patients. U of L Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said he's "more than frustrated" with the current situation in Louisville.
"This disease is running rampant through the community," Smith said. "Please get a vaccine so that we don't wind up having people die because they don't have access to health care because those beds are full."
Norton Hospital is reporting 156 COVID-19 patients. Norton Children's Hospital had 13 COVID-positive patients as of Wednesday. The system's ICU is continuing to operate at high capacity, with an average of 96% of beds occupied. Hospital officials said 23% of those patients have COVID-19.
Overall bed capacity at Norton is just about 72% as hospital officials said the hospital is working to "ensure those who need urgent/emergent medical care are able to receive the care they need."
"With high numbers of patients needing care, every person who can prevent an illness or hospitalization is critical," said Dr. James Frazier, vice president of medical affairs at Norton Healthcare. "That is why we continue to urge everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We know this vaccine is highly effective at preventing hospitalization or death. Preventing hospitalizations from COVID-19 allows for the space needed for others seeking care in our hospitals."
Baptist Health would not comment on hospitalization levels but said it is seeing 93 COVID-19 patients across its system and its emergency rooms are busy.
Baptist Health Louisville has 58 cases, and Baptist Health Floyd has 35.
Clark Memorial Hospital in southern Indiana is reporting 20 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday. CEO Martin Padgett said Clark Memorial is not yet considering a disaster response situation as COVID-19 patients are still less than 50% of what the system saw at peak pandemic levels.
For those waiting to be seen by a doctor, U of L and Baptist Health Louisville are limiting visitors in certain situations. U of L closed its emergency room waiting and treatment areas to visitors with a few exceptions for non-COVID patients, such as people battling other serious illness, minors and people with special needs.
Baptist Health Louisville is limiting emergency room visitors to one per patient and maternity wing visitors to two support persons. No one under 16 may accompany mother to Labor & Delivery unit. No visitors under the age of 12 are permitted at the hospital.
