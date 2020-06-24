LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a Shelbyville, Kentucky, long-term care facility has claimed three lives.
Forty-nine cases have been reported among residents at the Masonic Homes of Shelbyville, according to a news release from the North Central District Health Department. Thirty-four of the facility's employees have also tested positive.
All residents and employees were tested immediately after some cases were identified in the facility, health officials said in the news release.
Staff members are working to monitor all patients.
The three people who died all had underlying medical conditions, according to the health department, which is trying to get in touch with anyone who has had contact with Masonic Homes employees who have tested positive.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.