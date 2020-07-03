LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for veterans suffering from PTSD.
"We're always balancing two pandemics," said Jeremy Harrell, the founder and CEO of Veteran's Club. "We're balancing the pandemic of COVID-19, and we're also balancing the pandemic of veteran suicide."
Harrell said the call for social distancing can be a gut bunch for veterans who already feel isolated.
"I was concerned — right? -— when I heard 'social distance,'" he said. "I was like, 'I hope that message doesn't get misconstrued as social isolation.' Because isolation is a killer of the veteran community. It is the foundation of suicide amongst veterans, and I knew that if that message was taken the wrong way, that it could increase those numbers."
As a result, Harrell said his organization chose to utilize digital technology — a medium often blamed from driving people apart — to bring veterans together.
"What we did in that regard is we created a Thursday ZOOM meeting that we called 'The Briefing,'" he said. "And what that was was an opportunity for veterans to hop on and get connected and talk about anything and everything they needed to. But also an opportunity for us to share resources to encourage, right? To lift up and to let these veterans know that we care about them and we're looking out for them."
For veterans, Harrell said COVID-19 represents a unique challenge.
"It's an invisible enemy, right?" he said. "It's created more anxiety within the veteran community. Because we're trained to ... we're trained to go out and eliminate a threat, the enemy, so to speak. But we see them. There's a physical enemy, right? Whereas with COVID-19, there wasn't."
So what can veterans do to protect themselves? Harrell said the same thing everyone else is doing: wash your hands, wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart.
"But at the same time, we have to continue to live," he said.
Since reopening, the Veteran's Club has been offering individual equine therapy appointments.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.