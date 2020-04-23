LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you been having intense and vivid dreams during this pandemic? If so, doctors say you are not alone.
Everybody dreams. Many of them you may not remember, but others seem so real you feel the need to tell someone about them.
“I’ve had dreams about my grandparents," said Dr. David Winslow, a Norton Healthcare sleep medicine specialist. "There has been a recurrent dream about taking a test and not being prepared when you walk in."
Winslow said he has lately been having more dreams than he has ever had, and he said recent studies show dreams and nightmares have increased by about 40%.
“This is now so prevalent that it actually has its own name," Winslow said. "It’s called the 'corona pandemic dreams.'"
The culprit? He blames disrupted routines and social distancing mixed with increased stress and anxiety.
“We wake up more frequently during the night, and because of that, we'll remember these dreams more frequently," Winslow said. "You have more dream memory."
Winslow said there is a reason we have dreams: Studies show they help us with our memory and emotional health.
Sleep specialists said there are ways to control your dreams and avoid nightmares. Before bed, they advise you to keep your eyes off electronics, think of positive things and either stretch or meditate.
“The key is if you’re isolated, you need to get your new structure and pay a lot of attention when you go to bed," Winslow said. "When you get up, make it consistent."
Winslow said writing down nightmares can help you control future ones.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.