LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mother's Day will look a lot different this year.
From flowers to brunch or dinner, the annual maternal tradition used to be easy. However, that might not be the case this weekend.
The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping Karen Zegart from visiting her 93-year old mother in person for Mother's Day. During a video meeting recently, Zegart said, "Happy Mother's Day," as her smiling mother looked on from the other end.
Zegart and her siblings would rather see their mom in person, but she said the Zoom meeting is better than nothing.
"We get to see her face," she said. "We get to see what she's doing, her response."
Whether it's Zoom, Skype, FaceTime or another video platform, there are lots of options when it comes to online visits for Mother's Day.
Jeanne Winrich, manager at Uptown Art in Louisville and New Albany, said their traditional Mother's Day brunch is off the table, but there is another class.
"We are offering virtual classes," Winrich said. "We are doing it Facebook Live so people can ask questions as they go. If they'd like, they can sign up for that on our calendar and see the picture. It's a daisy ... really cute painting."
If you are still looking for brunch or dinner options, it will be different, but there are lots of choices.
Rob Rice, director of operations and executive chef at Grassa Gramma, said although customers can't dine in, they can call the day of for the Mother's Day special.
"Our items, including lasagna and baked ziti, are available within an hour in advance," he said.
Zegart doesn't like the distance, but she appreciates technology and the staff at her mother's nursing home.
She said, "They have the iPads that they use for the Zoom, and they make sure they get everybody hooked up," she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.