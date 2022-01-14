LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employee shortages within the Hardin County Road Department brought on by positive COVID-19 tests have made for a "worst-case scenario," County Judge/Executive Harry Berry said Friday.
In a news release, Berry said as snow is expected to move across Kentucky over the weekend, 10 positive COVID-19 tests will cause "significant hurdles ahead."
"In addition, we are down one dump truck, which was wrecked from last week's snow event," Deputy Judge/Executive Daniel London said. "It is not all bad news however as we will utilize six experienced -- most with past connections to county government -- community members who volunteered to assist after last week's event and employees from other departments are stepping up. We are fortunate to fill all positions due to the significant community response."
The county also said it's yet to receive its six new dump trucks, which were ordered 18 months ago.
Six people from the community had volunteered to drive trucks. In order to further deal with the issues, Hardin County Jailer Josh Lindblom said "experienced employees and inmates" are available to help with the storm.
"I am deploying employees with large equipment experience and clearing all county government properties to ensure the road department can focus on the roadways," Lindblom said.
"We are again asking for patience and grace as we fight this snowstorm," said London. "We are facing unprecedented challenges before the snow even arrives this round rather than the potential for challenges during the snowstorm we anticipated last week."
The county is asking people for patience since volunteers won't know the snow routes as well as the regular employees. To see Hardin County's snow removal routes, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.