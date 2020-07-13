covid hospital yemen 6-29-20 ap.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 patients could still have symptoms after leaving the hospital, according to a study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Italian researchers followed over 140 patients who spent two weeks in the hospital for COVID-19. Only 18% of patients were free of any coronavirus symptoms two months after they first started having them.

Fatigue and shortness of breath were among the most common symptoms.

Researchers said there is a need to monitor patients after they leave in order to track any long-lasting effects of the virus.

