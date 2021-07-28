LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is backing up its new guidance regarding mask wearing by showing just how widespread COVID-19 is in every state.
It shared a map of Kentucky, showing more than 90 of the state's 120 counties in orange or red, meaning there are substantial or high transmission rates of the virus there.
Counties in yellow have moderate transmission rates, while those in blue have low transmission rates.
Kentucky health officials reported 1,593 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the virus on Wednesday. The state's positivity rate was 8.29% as of Wednesday, according to a report from the state.
For more information about the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky, including links for testing and getting vaccinated, click here.
Indiana's transmission rate
In Indiana, COVID-19 is spreading quickly in more than 60 of the state's 92 counties. There are only two counties with low transmission rates.
The state reported 1,248 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, and 12 additional deaths related to the virus. Indiana's positivity rate was 6.5% as of Wednesday.
For information about the status of the virus in the Hoosier state, including links for testing and to get vaccinated, click here.
The CDC changed course this week on some masking guidelines, recommending that even fully vaccinated individuals return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the Delta variant of the virus is fueling infection surges.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.